Indians have loved card games since time immemorial. With time, people’s habits and game preferences changed and evolved, and a new online gaming phase began that has no bounds when it comes to the variety it offers. With the introduction of cash games and tournaments, games have moved from being just a leisure activity to a battleground where people use their minds and skills to outsmart their opponents. But as technology advanced, so did the chances of gaming platforms taking undue advantage of people online. And hence, it became an absolute necessity for gaming platforms to introduce safe and responsible gaming measures.

One such platform that is leading the line when it comes to responsible gaming for online players is Junglee Rummy. The platform has managed to bring millions of people to play rummy online and is emerging as the favorite of rummy enthusiasts. It has attained the title of being the most trusted rummy site, with advanced data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence being its tools to drive safety. Read on to learn how Junglee Rummy is using technology to prevent irresponsible gaming online.

1. Self-assessment questionnaire

Junglee Rummy prioritizes responsible gaming above anything else. Seeing the wide array of safety features employed by the platform, players trust it and opt for a rummy game download on their mobile phone. Whenever a player starts showing compulsive behavior toward the game, Junglee Rummy inquires about their health through a questionnaire. It's an elaborate self-assessment questionnaire that helps players identify if they have a gaming disorder. The Junglee team then evaluates the responses of the player and puts forth solutions to help them to bring their gaming habits under control.

2. Predefined deposit limits

At Junglee Rummy, every player's gaming activity is closely monitored. There is continuous tracking of data about the players' spending habits. According to the platform’s rules, new players can deposit any amount they wish to when they join the portal. But the issue arises when they start spending too much and incur losses at the same time. To prevent players from spending out of control, Junglee Rummy has set a predefined deposit limit in their system.

Players can deposit cash upto ₹10,000 in their Junglee Rummy wallet. The feature becomes very useful for players who often have an uncontrollable urge of spending money to recover losses incurred previously. They also have a KYC verification system in place for asking players to show their proof of income when they increase their by-default deposit limits.

3. Self-exclusion feature

Junglee Rummy ensures that players do not develop any negative habits while playing the game. It encourages every player to play responsibly and ensures that it sends periodic notifications to players who are seen to be spending excessive amounts of time on the platform. The push notifications are sent to players with an intent to make them realize that they need to take a break from gaming on the app or the website.

Junglee Rummy’s “self-exclusion” program is a noteworthy feature. If a player is developing a compulsive behavior toward the game, he/she can take a break using this feature. Through this feature, one can exclude oneself from playing the game for a set period of time, ranging from 48 hours to 6 months. Once the self-exclusion request is placed and processed, the player will not be able to play on the app for that specific period of time.

With this unique system, players can consciously take some time off from the platform. It can also help them put their spending habits under control and manage the time that they’re spending on gaming more efficiently.

4. Certified RNG

One of the most common apprehensions of players while they play rummy online is the fear of being cheated or suffering from biases by the host platform. To put such fears aside, Junglee Rummy uses a Random Number Generator (RNG), which ensures thorough shuffling and random dealing of cards. It also makes sure that no two players sit next to each other in consecutive rounds/games. The RNG system is such that in no way can a player guess or predict the cards he/she will be dealt.

It is a robust system that cannot be perforated at any cost. The RNG at Junglee Rummy has been certified by iTech Labs, which stands testimony to the fact that the game is perfectly fair and unbiased. The platform ensures that the games and tournaments it hosts give every participant an equal opportunity to win.

5. Strict user policy

Junglee Rummy follows a strict policy that every player on their platform is above 18 years of age. To prevent access to people below 18 years of age, they have a KYC verification system in place that is mandatory for every player to go through before withdrawing any winnings on the platform.

6. Adherence to state laws

Certain states in India such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Nagaland and Telangana restrict their residents from playing games for real cash prizes. Thus, Junglee Rummy ensures that no player can play cash contests from these restricted states where real money gaming is prohibited by law. This is done automatically when a player downloads the game and the app is given permission to access his/her location

information. However, players from these states can continue to enjoy playing unlimited practice rummy games for free.

7. Safe and secure

To ensure a seamless and stress-free experience for players, the Junglee Rummy platform is fully SSL protected, providing the best level of security for both the mobile app as well as website users. Junglee Rummy also ensures that all payment methods such as credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI and mobile wallets are fully secured against any fraud. All personal information shared by players is fully encrypted to prevent privacy breaches. Junglee Rummy also uses AI and smart algorithms to monitor all game tables and ensures that each player enjoys a safe and seamless gaming experience.

With online games having grown exponentially over the past few years, gaming platforms have done everything to catch up to the speed by providing users with a safe and secure playing environment. Online sites like Junglee Rummy are one of the renowned websites that have taken every important step to provide a fair and safe space for millions of players to enjoy their favorite game without any hassle. Now users too have the responsibility to check their gaming habits and play rummy games online responsibly.