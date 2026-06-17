How MIFF 2026 is bringing North-East India's untold stories into focus

A dedicated North-East showcase at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is bringing stories from across the region to a national audience, highlighting its diverse cultures, histories, communities and environmental landscapes through a curated selection of short fiction and documentary films.

Running from June 15 to 21, the section features works in Khasi, Nagamese, Ao, Kokborok, Kaubru, Bhutia, Assamese, Manipuri and Mizo, offering viewers a glimpse into the region's rich cultural identity and lived experiences.

Among the featured films is Ka Pateng, a Khasi-language short fiction directed by Sankirang L. Khongwir. The story follows three estranged siblings reunited after their mother's death, as long-buried memories and personal struggles resurface under one roof.

The documentary Lentina Ao – A Light on the Eastern Horizon traces the life of social worker Lentina Ao, who spent decades serving communities in the Naga Hills. Directed by Sanjib Parasar and Nilakshi Medhi, the film chronicles her work in healthcare and social welfare, beginning as a midwife in 1955 and continuing through years of social change.

Tripura's cultural heritage is explored in My Last Face: Flat-Nose (My Last Face: Kungbara). Directed by Sujit Debbarma and Pranab Jyoti Deka, the documentary focuses on the traditional attire and ornaments of the Reang community, examining how these practices continue to preserve identity, beliefs and collective memory.

Sikkim's history and cultural legacy form the backdrop of Shangrila – The Hidden Paradise. Directed by Samten Bhutia, the film moves beyond the state's tourism image to explore lesser-known aspects of its heritage, geography and identity.

The freedom struggle finds representation in Teens of 1942 (Biyallisar Larali), an Assamese documentary by Samiran Deka. The film revisits the stories of teenage freedom fighters Bholanath Nagaria and Radha Bora, shedding light on their contribution to India's independence movement and preserving memories that have largely remained outside mainstream narratives.

Traditional beliefs and healing practices are at the heart of The Healing Priest (Puithiam), a Mizo-language short fiction directed by Napoleon RZ Thanga. Through the story of a young man seeking a cure for his ailing father, the film reflects on the intersection of indigenous rituals and modern aspirations.

Wildlife conservation and regional realities converge in Manipur Brow Antlered Deer (Sangai). Directed by Akanksha Sood Singh, the documentary follows the endangered Sangai deer in Manipur's floating grasslands, using its struggle for survival to highlight broader questions surrounding habitat protection and the challenges facing the region.

The North-East showcase stands out as one of MIFF 2026's key regional programmes, bringing together stories of resilience, heritage, conservation and social change while amplifying voices from a part of India that remains underrepresented in mainstream cinema.