Welcome to India’s northeast which has been gradually emerging as the latest hub for mainstream cultural activities. In 2023, Northeast India saw a surge of Bollywood celebrities, from Kangana Ranaut filming 'Emergency' in Assam, to Hrithik Roshan shooting for 'Fighter'. The region has become a hotspot for Bollywood stars.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut filmed "Emergency," her forthcoming political drama, in Assam. In order to recreate the atmosphere of Bangladesh amid emergencies, she turned the Bokakhat filming setting to Bangladesh in 1977. At that time, businesses and other enterprises could be seen sporting Bangla signboards.

Urvashi Rautela

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, was recently visited by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Rautela, one of Forbes India's most followed Indian celebrities, is well-known for her extraordinary ability and popularity. She choose the old temple for her spiritual retreat.

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan along with his team arrived in Assam to shoot for his upcoming movie "Fighter" on November 15.

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted enjoying local Assamese food at a Nagaon eatery on his way back from Kaziranga.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone arrived in Assam with her co star Hrithik Roshan on February 7 for the most unique and never seen before film based on aerial action.

Sushmita Sen

India's first Miss Universe and actor Susmita Sen recently walked as the showstopper at the closing ceremony of the 11th edition of the Sangai Festival 2022, where she was enthralled to meet the crowd of Manipur.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, who spent a considerable time in the state for 'Bhediya' said, “From the bottom of my heart, I would like to say that I love Ziro, I love Arunachal. This has been my best experience of shooting in my career".

Randeep Hooda

Another aesthetic marriage ceremony grabbed the top spot in the list of Bollywood weddings. From unfamiliar beginnings to setting bridal goals with the couture, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot with full Manipuri style.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik not only witnessed the Femina Miss India 2023 as it unfolded in a dazzling blaze of lights and glamour but also gave an astounding stage performance at the finale ceremony.

The reel shows Kriti falling asleep on the flight and travelling by road to Itanagar. She captioned the reel ‘#ArunachalTravelSeries Episode 1: Mumbai to Itanagar’. Kriti Sanon Shared A Reel Of Her Road Trip To Itanagar during her visit to Arunachal Pradesh for 'Bhediya'.