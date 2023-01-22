Since its release in theatres, James Cameron's Avatar 2 has won hearts all around the world and recently, the movie surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home as the largest international box office blockbuster in the post-pandemic era.

An update is now pouring in from India stating Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ is set to debut in style across the country on January 25th, with a huge screen count that may eliminate Avatar 2 from theatres.

The excitement and hype for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has been increasing with every passing day.

With only three days till Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan hits theatres, moviegoers are eager to see Khan in a leading role for the first time in four years.

According to reports, Pathaan has sold roughly 2.65 lakh tickets across the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - on the first day.

2.65 lacs till 11.30 pm [Day 1 ticket sales]. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KoldylvPus — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2023

"Top three advance bookings at national chains (Post Pandemic): Day 1 ticket sales: KGF2: 5.15 lacs, Brahmastra: 3.02 lacs, Pathaan 2.65 lacs (three days pending before release," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It needs mention here that Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, is the highest-earning Bollywood film, making Rs 387.38 crore. Avatar 2 is still a long way from that score.