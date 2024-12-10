The much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Sukumar, has set the global box office on fire, earning over ?900 crore within just five days of its release.

A true pan-India blockbuster, the film premiered in multiple languages on December 5 across 10,000 screens, captivating audiences with its riveting plot, spectacular performances, and technical brilliance.

Allu Arjun, the powerhouse behind the success of the Pushpa franchise, has adopted a profit-sharing revenue model instead of a conventional signing fee. For Pushpa 2, he will reportedly take home 40% of the film’s profits, a strategic move that aligns with his confidence in the franchise's potential. This model echoes his approach in Pushpa: The Rise and follows a growing trend among Bollywood and Tollywood stars.

Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national sensation with her portrayal of Srivalli in the first installment, has seen her remuneration skyrocket. From earning ?3 crore for Pushpa: The Rise, her fee has reportedly surged to ?11-12 crore for Pushpa 2, underscoring her immense pan-India popularity.

The producers at Mythri Movie Makers and director Sukumar will share the remaining 30% of the profits, reflecting their significant contributions to the film's creative and production excellence.

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where the first film left off, further exploring the tumultuous journey of Pushpa Raj and the high-stakes world he inhabits. The sequel ends on a tantalizing cliffhanger, paving the way for the third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. While the makers have not officially announced the timeline for the next part, fans eagerly await updates as the franchise’s legacy continues to grow.

The Pushpa franchise has been a monumental undertaking, with the cast and crew dedicating five years of their careers to the making of the two films. The hard work has paid off, with the movies not only achieving commercial success but also earning critical acclaim for their storytelling, performances, and technical achievements.

The unprecedented success of Pushpa 2 reinforces the franchise’s status as a global cinematic phenomenon. With its gripping narrative and magnetic performances, the film has not only won hearts but also set new benchmarks for Indian cinema on the international stage.

As Pushpa 2 continues its record-breaking spree, all eyes are on the future of the franchise, which promises to be even more electrifying. Fans can rest assured that the Pushpa saga is far from over and will continue to enthrall audiences worldwide.