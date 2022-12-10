Raha, a small town in the northeastern state of Assam, has captured the nation's attention overnight.

A name that connotes peace, joy, freedom, and ecstasy is now making headlines around the country. Would you want to know why? Then continue reading until you reach the end of the story.

Home to Indian Independence activist Gopinath Bordoloi, Raha is a small town in the Nagaon district of Assam, India, situated near National Highway 37. The river Kolong and Kopili flows near Raha. Raha is also located near Chaparmukh, a small town popularly known for Chaparmukh junction, one of the main railway stations in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Emboldened by unconventional lifestyles, celebrities have long been known to name their kids something a little on the eccentric side. From David and Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon have chosen to name their children after places.

And this time Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor entered the game by sharing a picture of their daughter on November 24 revealing that the couple decided to name their baby girl Raha. Alia Bhatt also informed that the name was chosen by Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings”, Alia Bhatt wrote in an Instagram post. Alia also explained what the name Raha means in several languages, saying, “Raha, in its purest form, means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun”.

Ever since the Bollywood couple revealed their daughter’s name as Raha, the small town in the heart of Assam is making waves on social media platforms from topping the trend list to creating doubts among fans with the pronunciation.

Ranbir Kapoor has clarified any doubts that fans may have had about how to pronounce his daughter's name.

Ranbir mentioned Raha's name aloud for the first time in a recent interview on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Her name is Raha,” he said. Ranbir pronounced it as Raa-Haa.

Fans of the actor were happy to see him as a dad. “Ranbir looks happy.. He is blessed to have Raha", read a comment on the subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip. “From imagining him as my own saawariyan. To getting all mushy seeing him talking about his baby girl Raha,” wrote another. “I just realised this is his first media interaction after the birth of his daughter. Of course overexcited daddy has to share the name of his lil angel, he's truly in the happiest phase of his life,” read another comment.

Come to think of it, Raha, a city that maintains a great mix between modern culture and old-world elegance is one of the most spectacular experiences to partake in for tourists on an outstanding Assam trip. Getting national attention after all the bollywood spice talk, the city deserves to remain on the trend list.