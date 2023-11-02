In the first episode of "Koffee with Karan," renowned Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar and leading actress Deepika Padukone engaged in a candid conversation about their battles with anxiety and depression.

The conversation shed light on the mental health challenges that even the biggest stars in the industry face, emphasizing the importance of seeking help and creating a safe space for vulnerability.

Karan Johar recounted a heart-wrenching incident on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, where he, Deepika Padukone, and Farhan Akhtar were on a helicopter ride to Alibaug. Johar revealed that he observed Deepika in distress, with tears streaming down her face during the flight. He shared, "I remember holding her hand right through. She just cried, and I didn't even know how it felt until it happened to me".

Opening up about his own experience, Johar discussed the tough years he faced post-pandemic and the relentless trolling he endured. He recalled a moment at the NMACC launch when actor Varun Dhawan noticed his distress and intervened. Johar's hands were shaking, and he admitted, "I didn't know if this was like a cardiac arrest or what am I going through." It was this pivotal moment that pushed him to seek help from a psychologist, leading to his ongoing medication and eventual recovery.

Deepika Padukone, who has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, shared her personal journey with anxiety and depression, dating back to 2014. She explained how she struggled to articulate her feelings and decided to speak out in the hope that her experiences might resonate with others facing similar challenges. Her intention was clear: "If someone is feeling the same, they can come out and realize that the person is also feeling the same, and at least I can save one life".

Deepika praised her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, for creating a safe space that allowed her to be vulnerable and communicate her emotions. She recalled a moment when her parents were about to leave after visiting her. Deepika broke down, and her mother realized that she needed professional help. Thanks to a psychologist she knew from before, Deepika began medication and started her journey toward healing.

The heartfelt conversation between Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone highlights the importance of breaking the stigma around mental health issues. Their willingness to share their personal struggles offers hope and encouragement to others facing similar challenges, both in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Their stories are a reminder that even in the glamorous world of Bollywood, individuals face real-life struggles, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. By speaking out and creating safe spaces for communication, we can all contribute to a more compassionate and understanding society. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, do not hesitate to seek professional help. It's a critical step on the path to recovery and well-being.