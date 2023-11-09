Meet Tripura’s Sujit Debbarma, who left home to pursue his dream of becoming a filmmaker, ultimately leading him to win an award at the 69th National Film Awards for his film titled ‘Fire on Edge’.

Sujit, along with Pranab Jyoti Deka directed and produced the anthropological movie.

President Droupadi Murmu has conferred the 69th National Film Awards 2023 on 17 October at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Coming from a rural area in Tripura’s West District, Sujit faced numerous challenges on his journey to where he is today.

In a conversation with India Today NE, Sujit, hailing from Simna in Tripura’s West District, revealed that he left his home in 2005 to go to Assam to learn filmmaking.

"My parents never supported my decision, as they wanted me to pursue a government job like others. They did not see a career in film-making. My uncle, who once worked as a director, was my source of inspiration. I decided to choose filmmaking as my career path. However, he has since become a government servant," said Sujit.

Speaking about his film, Sujit explained that ‘Fire on Edge’ is a non-feature film shot in the West Karbi Anglong of Assam.

"The film was entirely shot in the West Karbi Anglong of Assam. It focuses on the day-to-day life of the Tawi culture. I served as the Director and Producer of this film," said Sujit.

Detailing his struggles, Sujit mentioned that in 2005, he went to Assam soon after he completed his 10th final exam to start learning about filmmaking and worked in various film industries.

"I also pursued a diploma course in acting at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute in Assam. In Assam, I learned film editing at a private institution. I also gained knowledge from my uncle, who discouraged me from pursuing a career in film, insisting that there was no future in it, and encouraged me to seek a government job. However, I had no interest in a job, so I left home for Assam. Since childhood, it has been my dream to become a filmmaker. My parents did not allow me to go to Assam, so I left with only Rs 1500 cash on my hand by road," he shared with this publication.

However, sadness struck when Sujit was about to leave for Delhi to attend the award ceremony, as his mother called to inform him that his father had passed away.

"I was silent for a while. I was on the verge of departing from Guwahati to Delhi when my mother called me to say that my father was no more. I asked my mother what to do, as I was completely blank. My maa told me to go for the award and come back. My father, Late. Harilal Debbarma (70), was a Tripura Police official and had been ill for a long time. My mother, Namita Debbarma, is a homemaker," he shared.

When asked about what is needed to promote films produced in Tripura, Sujit emphasized the necessity of establishing a film institution along with conducting workshops.

"Films produced here are not making a significant impact nationally or internationally. We tend to focus more on Bollywood or South Indian film culture. We should concentrate on our own culture and traditions so that people can learn about Tripura and its film industry," he added.

Sujit made his debut film in 2009, which was an action-packed love story.