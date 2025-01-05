"Punjabi aa gaye oye" echoed Diljit Dosanjh's voice across the Guwahati concert ground, welcoming back cheers and excitement from the "special chosen ones" who were fortunate enough to witness the famous 'Dil-Luminati' India tour.

Even though the people of Guwahati may have never anticipated a Diljit Dosanjh performance on their soil, the ground came alive with those fortunate enough to have secured a ticket. They rushed and struggled, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved singer — a star for many, and for some, merely the artist whose songs they'd casually heard, perhaps once or twice.

I was among the lucky few who got their hands on a complimentary gold-level ticket and didn’t miss the chance, because a concert featuring Diljit Dosanjh, now a global icon, was not to be missed. The 'Dil-Luminati' fever isn’t new; it was conceived perhaps at a time when artistes repeatedly announced their special tours, traveling to various places and unleashing musical energy. For us Indians, Diljit Dosanjh filled the void that, in other countries, has been time and again filled by performances from artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ed Sheeran, among others. The 'Dil-Luminati' was a must-visit.

As I proceeded toward the venue, all I could see were a myriad of directions leading to the 'Dil-Luminati' tour, the entire pathway flooded with people, their laughter echoing through the air as they jostled in excitement, eager to witness the star-studded spectacle. Alongside, a few savvy businessmen stood ready, offering black-market tickets to the ones unwilling to miss out on the fun. Diljit Dosanjh had already taken the city by storm, captivating fans even before he made an appearance.

What ensued further was a queue of eager faces, most donning party sunglasses, tiaras, and headbands — accessories that sparkled with a vibrant hue, amplifying the thrill in the air. Along with the LED lights, the collective energy of the crowd reverberated - all centered on one singular thought - the tour would begin in a short while. After a not-so-strict security check, but a very-strict ticket check, I finally stepped into the venue. A massive crowd greeted me, all of us sharing the same ticket category, but with different placement levels. After about a 15-minute hustle, realisation struck: just find a spot where you think you can catch a glimpse of Diljit, no matter what.

Remember what they say? Rules are meant to be broken, and some spectators at Dil-Luminati were a live example. Although the singer’s management team was nothing short of professional, their statutory warning against smoking and drinking was marred by a thick cloud of smoke emerging from people casually puffing on cigarettes, vaping. While the atmosphere buzzed with laughter, irrespective of the announcement, the security check did little to rein in the defiance.

Meanwhile, I found myself battling for a spot with a view of the stage. As I struggled through the crowd, I couldn't help but notice the colorful array of faces from all corners — Punjab, Kolkata, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, among others — each person there to witness the spectacle. The Gold category had its own set of levels, but the concert ground felt more like a government office, where early birds are treated like VIPs and the latecomers - like myself - are nudged aside and asked to wait in line. I was that latecomer at the Dil-Luminati tour, struggling not only to find a spot but also to navigate through the maze of people. Some were indifferent, some smiled and made room, while others (usually the intoxicated ones) misbehaved, tossing around comments as if they had personally funded the entire concert.

Before Dosanjh graced the stage, the eagerly awaiting crowd was welcomed by something more than just a prelude — a cinematic message sprawled across the screens, weaving an aura of anticipation. The words danced in the air, teasing the promise of an unforgettable night - shortly about to begin.

"Welcome to the Dil-Luminati tour

Tonight you become part of history

Remember firsts are always special

And what you witness here will never be repeated

...What you're about to experience

will be one of the most memorable moments of your life

...take care of ourselves and those around us

Tonight you are the special chosen ones

...So sit back but don't relax

...the moment has arrived"

And finally, it arrived — the moment hundreds in attendance had been waiting for, as Diljit Dosanjh set the atmosphere on fire with a surge of energy, launching into one of his most iconic songs 'G.O.A.T.' As the people reciprocated with exultation and danced to the beats, I struggled to catch a glimpse of the singer. Much to my surprise, I realised the view was clearer through the phones of those around me, for all I could see were devices suspended mid-air. It felt as though there were more smartphones than people at the concert to witness 'history' — some seeking content for their social media feeds, while others, like me, wielded camera lenses as a third and fourth eye to catch a glimpse of the Punjabi music magnate.

The message on the screens, big and bold just moments earlier, made 'the special chosen ones' seem like bystanders - "losers" (not literally) waiting to 'witness' and 'experience' the magic of Punjabi music - yet to no avail. Despite the fact that 'the moment had arrived,' neither could the audience sit back nor relax, as the promised experience felt a bit unattainable without a clear view of the artist.

The concert unfolded like a coin with two sides: one that resonated with the 'real' fans who sang along with Diljit, their 'correct' lyrics taking over centerstage, while the other side was claimed by the 'reel' fans, busy recording countless videos and lamenting because the internet didn’t give them the chance to showcase to the world that they were part of the Dosanjh tour. Much like tossing a coin, sometimes it flips and ends up suspended — neither heads nor tails. That in-between space was made up of the humble concert lovers, who, irrespective of whether they knew the songs or not, tried to hum along but surely danced their hearts out.

I, though not a fan, was among the people who knew every lyric by heart. Yet, in the back of my mind, a slew of requests from friends lingered — requesting me to share videos so they could flood their social media feeds, pretending that they too, had been part of the magic, the energy, the very pulse of the tour. Such was the Dil-Luminati fever. It was as if the concert wasn’t just an experience; it was a social currency they couldn’t afford to miss out on.

Much later, I realised that the crowd was not enjoying the music, they were enjoying themselves. While some men hoisted their female companions - eager to catch a fleeting glimpse of the singer - on their shoulders; others pushed and shoved through the throng toward the front. Then there were those who simply danced with their gang; some parents with their tiny kids, who I doubt had even heard of the name Diljit Dosanjh. Amid the chaos, some found themselves caught in a swarm of bodies, desperately trying to buy a 40-rupee Coke for a staggering Rs 300, or a 20-rupee bottle of water for Rs 200. It was nothing short of a fancy purchase at a fancier concert!

As I stood there, phone mid-air (my personal screen to enjoy the performance), passively smoking flavored tobacco and sipping on a soda that cost as much as a gourmet lasagna at a swanky café, the music somehow managed to drown out the chaotic frenzy of my first concert experience. The only respite was that Diljit Dosanjh was not lip-syncing.



By the time I called it a night, a good 20 minutes ahead of schedule, the entire experience oddly felt...perfect.