The year 2022 has witnessed one clash that no one expected to come about and Urvashi Rautela’s love confession for Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was among them.

Rishabh Pant's car crashes into the divider and flew off to other side of road on December 30. And now Bollywood actor Urvashi has reacted to Rishabh Pant's car accident in an Instagram post and grabbed nation’s attention again.

Sharing a picture of herself in white attire, she captioned the post “Praying” followed by a white heart emoji and a white bird.

Indian cricketer Risabh Pant on December 30 morning got injured while returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi after his car collided with the divider.

As per reports, he was driving from Delhi to his Roorkee to surprise his mother and spend the New Year with his family when the accident occurred on the Delhi-Haridwar highway at 5.30 am.

Following the incident, the car turned a few times before turning into a ball of fire.

The 25-year-old cricketer suffered burn injuries as the vehicle caught fire following the collision near Roorkee.

While driving, he dozed off following which he lost control of the car and he had to break one of the windows to save his life.

Earlier this year, Urvashi claimed that Pant waited for her for nearly a day in a hotel and that she was in love with him. Pant ordered her to stop talking and leave him alone, but Urvashi called her 'chotu bhaiya,' and the verbal battle began. The actress then followed Pant to the Asia Cup and subsequently to Australia for the T20 World Cup.