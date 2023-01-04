Three residents of Assam have been selected for the television show MasterChef India. The show debuted on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2.

Sony TV is bringing back India's most popular cooking reality show MasterChef India Season 7 (2023) with incredible contestants.

Assam's Nazia Sultana, Nayanjyoti Saikia, and Santa Sarmah have advanced to the show's television round.

In the promo, chef Vikas Khanna travels thousands of kilometres to find an Assamese home cook and brings him on the show as a participant.

According to the promo, Khanna found him through his Instagram page. The Michelin star paid him a visit at home and sampled the youngster's culinary creation.

The video also tells the story of an elderly woman who defies stereotypes about her age by surprising judges with her exceptional culinary skills.

It needs mention here that Nayanjyoti Saikia, 26, of Tinsukia, works in a tea garden with his father and enjoys cooking. He has a social media page where he displays his artwork. In the first episode, he made a dessert.

Nazia Sultana, a homemaker from Guwahati, is 33 years old and has been also selected for the TV round. Sultana prepared Savory Japanese pancakes in the first episode of the show, which the chefs enjoyed.

Santa Sarmah, 34, a homemaker, began cooking at the age of eight and prepared three types of sushi for the judges. Her episode will be broadcast on January 4.

MasterChef India 2023 will begin with audition rounds, which will introduce all interested home cooks and contestants to this culinary show.

Judges include celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora. While Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna have previously served as judges, Garima is taking on the role for the first time. She is the first female chef to be a MasterChef India judge.

The first season premiered on January 2, 2023. It was well received by the audience. Now, ahead of the second episode, the creators have released a few promos, one of which has caught the public's attention.

Chef Vikas Khanna introduces the show's participants with their inspiring stories in the promo.