How 'Wonderwall' became England's unofficial World Cup anthem

England's march to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals has been accompanied by an unexpected soundtrack, with Oasis' 1995 hit Wonderwall emerging as the team's unofficial anthem and a symbol of the growing bond between the players and their supporters.

What began as a spontaneous singalong after England's 4-2 win over Croatia in the tournament opener at Dallas Stadium has turned into a post-match tradition. Thousands of fans have since belted out the song after every victory, with players joining in as celebrations continue long after the final whistle.

The Football Association had initially submitted several songs to FIFA for matchday celebrations before the tournament, including Sweet Caroline, which became synonymous with former manager Gareth Southgate's tenure. Under current head coach Thomas Tuchel, however, Wonderwall has unexpectedly become the soundtrack of England's World Cup campaign.

The song first took centre stage after the victory over Croatia, when supporters sang so loudly that they almost drowned out the stadium's sound system. The celebration has since been repeated after each win, strengthening the connection between the squad and travelling fans.

That bond was once again on display following England's victory over Mexico, as players remained on the pitch to celebrate with supporters by singing Wonderwall together after a disciplined defensive performance.

England captain Harry Kane described the post-match singalong as one of his favourite moments of the tournament.

"We're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans. We know how much it means to them," Kane said on the Lions' Den podcast.

"We have that connection right now, but just that moment, singing Wonderwall in the stadium, was a really special moment," he added.

The song's resurgence has also been welcomed by Oasis, whose nearly three-decade-old classic has found a new audience among football supporters at the World Cup.

Wonderwall has previously featured at a major sporting event. Liam Gallagher performed the song with his former band Beady Eye during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. This time, however, the anthem has taken on a different role, becoming an organic part of England's journey as the Three Lions prepare for their quarter-final on July 11.