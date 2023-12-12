In 2007, Aditya Chopra, chairperson of Yash Raj Films, faced a series of film failures despite prior successes. The only success for YRF in 2007 was Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India.

In 2008, anticipated film Tashan underperformed, and other releases failed to improve YRF's fortunes. Facing huge losses, Chopra decided to direct a film himself, leading to the creation of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Chopra wrote the film in two weeks during a trip to London. Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for the lead role, and Anushka Sharma was chosen as the female lead despite Chopra's friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, advising against it.

The film was set for release on December 12, 2007, but faced challenges due to the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Despite advice to delay the release, Chopra decided to proceed. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi became a blockbuster, earning Rs 151.6 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year overseas, as well as YRF and SRK’s highest-grossing film at the time.