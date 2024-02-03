The film 'Fighter', featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark as it approaches its 10th day at the box office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is an aerial action film. Despite experiencing a significant drop on Day 5, early estimates from Day 9 suggest the film has the potential to boost its box office figures during its second weekend.

'Fighter' was released on January 25 and enjoyed a strong start over the Republic Day weekend. However, the film saw a decrease in collections on Day 5. As of February 1, 'Fighter' had earned a total of Rs 146.50 crore.

On its 9th day, the film is projected to earn an additional Rs 5.35 crore, bringing its total earnings to Rs 151.85 crore. The overall occupancy of the film in the Hindi belt is reported to be 13.59%.

'Fighter' is based on a story he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play lead roles in the first installment of the aerial actioner.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India-Pakistan border clashes.