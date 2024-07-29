Hrithik Roshan attended the Ambani wedding without Saba Azad, which sparked breakup rumors. However, the actors have put these speculations to rest with a joint appearance. Hrithik and Saba were seen on a movie date on Sunday. A video of them at a multiplex, stepping out to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, has surfaced on Reddit, convincing fans that Hrithik and Saba "are still together."

A Redditor shared the video, stating, "Saba Hrithik are very much together. No break up has happened." In the clip, Saba held Hrithik's arm. Both were dressed casually for the movie outing and wore face masks.

The video received various reactions. One Redditor commented, "Why every time rumours arise, couples get papped the next day..." Another remarked, “So they make an appearance after we talk about them...”

Recently, a Reddit post noted Hrithik attended Anant Ambani’s wedding without Saba. He was also seen without her at the last rites of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s mother, Menaka Irani. The Redditor mentioned that Hrithik did not promote Saba’s latest song, further fueling breakup rumors.

The post read, "HR (Hrithik Roshan), Saba broke up??? This is the second time he was spotted without her. The first was at the Ambani's, and now at Farah's place. He was with his mom instead. He didn't promote her latest song. What's happening there?"

Comments under the post varied. One read, "Wasn’t there a blind sometime back about their breakup?" Another said, "They haven’t broken up based on their Instagram interaction. But that hardly says anything or not." A comment also read, "It seems that they're still together, go check Instagram and you'll see that he still likes all her posts and comments on them."

In response, someone wrote, “Aamir Khan is divorced yet they (Aamir and ex-wife Kiran Rao) holiday together... plus HR himself is friendly enough with his ex-wife (Sussanne Khan).”

Hrithik and Sussanne officially divorced in 2014 after getting married in December 2000. Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni and co-parents sons Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, born in 2008, with ex-husband Hrithik.