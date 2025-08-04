Hrithik Roshan's War 2 advance booking soars in US ahead of August 14 clash with Coolie

Advance booking for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has begun at the US box office. The YRF film is trending well and is expected to have a strong opening.

As of 8 AM on August 3, War 2 sold over 5,500 tickets across 1,585 shows in 580 US locations. The movie recorded pre-sales exceeding USD 150,000, with total advance sales for North American premiere shows reaching USD 170,000. More locations are yet to open advance booking.

The film is expected to see better sales in the coming days. Currently, War 2's advance bookings are comparable to Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Unlike those films, War 2 is releasing in two languages in the US: Hindi and Telugu.

War 2 is likely to cross the USD 200,000 mark by tomorrow. It remains to be seen how far the film can go, with 11 days remaining until release.

Compared to Coolie, War 2's advance booking in the US started much later. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has just begun its pre-sales, while Coolie's advance bookings have been open since mid-July.

Rajinikanth's Coolie has already set a record by becoming the fastest Tamil movie to reach USD 1 million in pre-sales for North American premiere shows.

War 2 and Coolie will face off at the box office on August 14, 2025. Both films are major releases for their respective industries this year. It will be interesting to see which film opens bigger and leads the box office clash.