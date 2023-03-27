Rakesh Roshan, an actor-turned-filmmaker, recently talked about his son Hrithik's first movie, 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' and said that his son was once told that he could not make an impressive body due to a spinal cord problem.

Notably, Hrithik made his Bollywood acting debut in the movie directed by his father Rakesh.

Rakesh revealed the tale of how Hrithik was chosen for the role on Indian Idol, where he just made an appearance and said that owing to a medical problem, doctors had said that Hrithik couldn't have an impressive body.

Sony posted a clip of Rakesh from Indian Idol with the caption, Sony shared the clip of Rakesh from Indian Idol along with the caption: “Rakesh ji ne batayi Hrithik ki journey as a proud father (proud father Rakesh shares Hrithik's journey).” After directing Koyla in 1997, he claimed he was considering his upcoming project and who to cast.

“Mujhe kisine kaha ki isme koi naya ladka ho to acchha rahega, romantic film hogi. Hrithik bhi badha hua tha, maine kaha Hrithik ko le lenge (someone told me to cast a new boy since it would be a romantic film. Hrithik was also there so I decided to cast him).”

Rakesh went on to add, “He was very lean and thin, doctors told, ‘aap kabhi apni physique nahi bana sakte, aap dance nahi kar sakte kyunki aapke inherent kujh problem hai spinal cord mein (doctors said Hrithik can never make his physique because of an inherent problem in the spinal cord)'. But he challenged everything, he started exercising with books and slowly, slowly with books he came to dumbbells and dumbbells se usne fir ye sab apni physique banayi (then he made his physique).”

Before the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, physicians had forbidden Hrithik from acting in action or dance movies, as he had also mentioned during a song launch event the last year.

According to the reports, he said, "Before the release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai my doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance films. I took this diagnosis as a challenge and focused on my health and fitness. I learned how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I'm just happy to be here standing in front of you'll today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I'm still doing activities and I'm still dancing and I'm still being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me, would be very proud of this me, today".

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’ along with Deepika Padukone. The film has completed its first set of shooting in the northeastern state of Assam.