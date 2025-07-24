Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan' to premiere at TIFF 2025 as only Indian Film in Discovery section

Actor Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film Bayaan is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025. Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, the police procedural thriller is the only Indian film selected in the festival’s Discovery section, which is known for spotlighting the work of emerging filmmakers.

Bayaan has been hailed as a powerful and timely narrative that explores the complex intersections of power, gender, and faith in contemporary India. Speaking about the film, Mishra described it as “a poignant reflection of contemporary India, where power and gender intersect in volatile and often invisible ways.” He added, “It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition — and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak.”

The Discovery section of TIFF has previously launched the careers of celebrated directors like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins. Mishra, whose debut feature Chauranga won acclaim, now returns with his second feature supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and developed through Film Independent’s Global Media Makers program in Los Angeles.

Huma Qureshi, who headlines Bayaan, called the film “a timely and powerful story” about a woman navigating systemic injustice. “Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I’ve long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself,” she shared. “It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal.”

Qureshi also took to Instagram to reflect on the film’s journey:

“I took a bet on this film. A small, haunting story with a big soul. No big studio backing. No platform deal. No safety nets… That gamble has paid off.”

She praised the unflinching dedication of the team and concluded her post with a note of triumph:

“From a hard working set with no frills to a global platform like TIFF, Bayaan is proof that passion still breaks through. This one's for the artists who risk it all for the work.”

The film boasts a powerhouse team behind the camera: cinematography by Udit Khurana (A Hunt for Veerappan), editing by National Award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad (RRR), music by Ajay Jayanthi (Black Warrant), and costumes by Shilpi Agarwal (Paradise, Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom).

Producer Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, known for backing acclaimed titles like Newton, SIR, and Ghaath, expressed pride in the project:

“We’re greatly honoured to premiere Bayaan at TIFF. It’s a testament to the power of indie storytelling and relentless creative conviction.”

During its development at the LA Residency under Global Media Makers, Mishra received mentorship from Chernobyl and The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin, as well as guidance from screenwriter Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson.

Bayaan will screen at TIFF this September, standing as a singular voice from India in a section celebrated for discovering the future of cinema.