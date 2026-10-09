HYBE brings Weverse Con to India for first time, Delhi to host K-pop festival in March 2027

India’s growing K-pop fandom is set for a major moment as South Korean entertainment giant HYBE brings its flagship music festival, Weverse Con Festival, to the country for the first time, with New Delhi scheduled to host the two-day event on March 27 and 28, 2027.

The festival, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, will mark the first time Weverse Con is held outside South Korea, bringing global and Indian artists together for live performances and fan-focused experiences.

The announcement marks a significant development for India's K-pop community, which has built a substantial following through music streaming, online fan platforms, dance covers and social media campaigns despite limited opportunities to attend major concerts by Korean artists in the country.

For Indian fans, many of whom have followed their favourite groups for years without seeing them perform live at home, the festival offers an opportunity to experience a major international K-pop event without travelling overseas. It also signals HYBE's growing interest in India, extending beyond concerts to local talent development and immersive experiences for fans.

What is Weverse Con Festival?

Weverse Con Festival is a music festival associated with HYBE and its global fan community platform, Weverse. The event celebrates music across generations and genres, bringing artists and fans together through live performances and interactive experiences.

HYBE, one of South Korea's biggest entertainment companies, is behind globally recognised acts such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM. Its wider roster also includes artists such as BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS and ILLIT, alongside performers managed by other labels associated with the company.

Weverse, meanwhile, connects artists with fans through official posts, livestreams, memberships and other community features. The platform has expanded beyond HYBE's own roster to include artists and entertainment companies from across the music industry.

The India edition is being presented as more than a conventional concert. Organisers have promised two days of live music, fan experiences, immersive spaces and interactive activities, with artists from India and overseas expected to participate.

However, the full line-up, venue details, ticket prices and the complete schedule of activities have yet to be announced. None of HYBE's individual artists has been confirmed for the Delhi edition at this stage.

Why the festival is a big deal for India

Weverse Con's decision to hold its first overseas edition in India places the country on the map of a festival closely associated with the global expansion of Korean music.

K-pop has developed a dedicated following across India, particularly among younger audiences. BTS and other Korean groups have attracted fans who actively participate in online communities, organise fan projects, learn choreography, stream releases and follow artists through platforms such as Weverse.

Yet, opportunities to see leading Korean acts perform in India have remained limited. Fans have often had to look towards countries such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Thailand for major K-pop concerts and fan events.

The Delhi festival could help bridge that gap by bringing a large-scale, multi-artist music event to Indian audiences. Its eventual line-up will determine how directly fans of particular groups benefit, but the festival's arrival itself is a significant development for a market that has long sought greater access to international K-pop events.

The event could also help international promoters assess India's capacity to host large-scale Korean music productions, potentially encouraging further concerts, exhibitions and fan experiences in the country.

BookMyShow Live's involvement provides a domestic partner with experience in India's live entertainment sector. The collaboration also places Indian audiences at the centre of a festival that has traditionally been associated with South Korea.

For fans, the prospect is particularly significant because Weverse Con is designed around the relationship between artists and their communities. Beyond watching performances, attendees can expect a festival environment shaped by the fan culture that has helped K-pop become a global phenomenon.

HYBE Park and the growing market for K-pop fan experiences

HYBE's expansion in India has also included efforts to create experiences that allow fans to engage with its artists beyond digital platforms.

HYBE's Pop-Up Park initiative has brought fan activities, photo opportunities, dance events, performances and audition-related opportunities to Indian audiences. Such initiatives offer fans a chance to participate in the culture surrounding their favourite artists, while also providing aspiring performers with opportunities to showcase their skills.

These experiences are particularly relevant in India, where a large part of K-pop fandom has developed online. Events that translate that digital enthusiasm into physical gatherings can create opportunities for fan communities to meet, participate in activities and engage with the wider entertainment ecosystem.

The proposed Weverse Con festival could build on that interest by bringing a larger, multi-artist event to the country. Whether the Delhi edition will feature similar installations or dedicated artist-themed spaces remains to be seen.

Jung Kook's GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition brought to Mumbai

Another notable example of HYBE's growing engagement with Indian fans was GOLDEN: The Moments, an exhibition dedicated to BTS member Jung Kook's solo career and his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

Organised by BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE in collaboration with BookMyShow Live, the exhibition was held at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026.

The exhibition offered fans an immersive look at Jung Kook's solo journey through displays, memorabilia and material connected with his music and creative work. Rather than a conventional concert, it gave visitors an opportunity to engage with the artist's career through a dedicated exhibition format.

Its arrival in India was significant for fans who have followed Jung Kook and BTS through music releases, online content and international fan communities. It also demonstrated that the Indian market could support official artist-specific experiences beyond live performances.

The exhibition, HYBE's Pop-Up Park activities and the upcoming Weverse Con festival illustrate the different ways in which the company is engaging with audiences in India: through music, physical fan experiences and opportunities for local talent.

Ticket sales to begin in October

Ticket sales for Weverse Con Festival India are scheduled to begin later this month, with separate presales for eligible Mastercard cardholders before general sales open.

The announced schedule is as follows:

Mastercard Collection presale: 11 am on October 27 to 11 am on October 28, 2026. Available to Mastercard World, World Select, World Elite and World Legend cardholders.

Mastercard presale: 11 am on October 28 to 11 am on October 30, 2026. Available to all Mastercard cardholders.

General sale: Begins at noon on October 30, 2026.

The organisers are yet to announce the full artist line-up, venue, ticket prices and detailed programme. Those announcements will be crucial for fans planning to travel to Delhi for the two-day festival.

In its announcement, Weverse addressed the excitement surrounding the event's India debut, writing: “For the first time ever, Weverse Con is landing in India. Yes, your manifestation worked!”

The platform described the festival as a gathering of artists and fans across generations and genres, with both global and Indian performers expected to feature.

With Delhi set to host the first overseas edition of Weverse Con, the event represents a major opportunity for India's K-pop community to experience a festival built around the music and fan culture it has helped popularise.

For HYBE, it is an opportunity to establish a stronger presence in a growing market. For Indian fans, it is a chance to see the country's place in the global K-pop landscape expand beyond streaming numbers and online communities to the international festival stage.