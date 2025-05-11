A family of bangle makers from Hyderabad’s Charminar area is drawing global attention after crafting personalised bangles for every contestant of the Miss World 2025 pageant. Known for their century-old tradition in handmade bangle artistry, the family has designed each piece with the photo of a contestant embedded—a symbolic blend of personal identity and Indian craftsmanship.

These specially made bangles are intended as gifts from Hyderabad to the international participants. “We wanted the world to see the depth of our tradition,” said one of the family members, who noted that the initiative is also meant to spotlight India’s cultural heritage. The artisans have reached out to the Telangana government and the state’s Department of Tourism to seek support in distributing the bangles during the pageant.

Hyderabad is currently hosting the 72nd edition of the Miss World event, with the opening ceremony taking place on May 10 at the National Sports Authority of Telangana. This marks the first time Telangana is hosting the global event, and the state has ramped up preparations. National flags of participating countries now line the venue, and heightened security, including military presence, has been deployed amid regional tensions between India and Pakistan.

Concerns, however, have emerged from the political sphere. Telangana Jagruti President and Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha has publicly urged for the postponement of the event. She cited the recent postponement of the Indian Premier League due to security concerns and questioned the appropriateness of hosting an international pageant under current conditions. “This is a time for wisdom,” she said. “Proceeding with the event could send the wrong message.”

Despite the calls for reconsideration, Hyderabad continues to embrace its role as host. The Miss World 2025 grand finale is scheduled for May 31, and preparations remain in full swing.