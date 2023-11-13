It's happening once more! On social media, the "I'm done with Taylor Swift" movement is once again gaining steam. Swifties are making references to the event in Argentina in the comment section. The singer of Lover recently opened the Latin American leg of her Era tour at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. Amidst several incidents, such as a passionate time with Travis Kelce, it appears that Taylor has unveiled an exclusive bundle for her Argentinean followers.

After the final show of Taylor Swift's Buenos Aires concert series on November 13, many of her admirers took to social media to vent their intense feelings. Taylor's trademark of surprising the crowd with an unexpected song performance happened again. This time, though, she gave her audience a unique mashup of Out of the Woods and Is It Over Now? Aside from that, she performed Sl**! on the keyboard and Better Than Vengeance on the guitar.

The mashup performance was the evening's high point, despite the abundance of adorable Swiftie moments. Taylor usually only performs these unexpected songs once, so those who weren't there were unhappy to miss it.

There is nothing new in the fanbase about the I'm done with Taylor Swift movement. This is a frequent occurrence, and the unanticipated songs Taylor Swift plays each night of the Eras Tour are the buzz of the internet. Yes, if this trend is confusing you, know that instead of being genuinely angry, the fans are genuinely upset and jealous of one another.

A fan wrote “Argentina really is god’s fav the very first night? Labyrinth? better than revenge? is it over now x out of the woods? i am done with taylor swift”. Another said “argentina had it all, better than revenge? end game? is it over now x out of the woods? does she even know she’s giving them the premium package of the surprise songs? i am done with taylor swift”.