YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia has restarted his podcast, 'The Ranveer Show,' following a hiatus prompted by public backlash over his involvement in 'India's Got Latent' controversy.

On March 30, Allahbadia released a video titled "Let's Talk" on his YouTube channel, candidly discussing his time away from content creation and the challenges he faced during this period.

In the video, Allahbadia expressed gratitude to his supporters, stating, "Namaste friends, first of all, I would like to say thank you to all the supporters and all the well-wishers. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was very difficult."

He reflected on his forced hiatus as an opportunity for personal growth, noting, "I have released two to three videos every week for the last 10 years without taking a break. I got a forced break. Learned to live with patience."

Allahbadia emphasised his commitment to responsible content creation, promising, "In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will create content with more responsibility. This is my promise to you."

The controversy began earlier this year when 'India's Got Latent' faced criticism for explicit content. Allahbadia appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch on March 7 as part of the investigation into the show. An FIR filed on February 10 accused several influencers, including Allahbadia, of promoting obscenity through their participation.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry."

The Supreme Court granted Allahbadia permission to resume his podcast, provided he adheres to standards of decency and morality.

As he embarks on this new phase, Allahbadia seeks continued support from his audience, stating, "After this full stop, I am trying to write a new story. I hope that you, all of us, my whole team, support me in this new phase."