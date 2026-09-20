‘I cannot hide how I feel anymore’: Ed Sheeran breaks silence on Macklemore controversy

Ed Sheeran addressed the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from his Loop Tour during his first concert since the rapper was dropped from the remaining US dates, saying he could no longer “hide” his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Speaking at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Sheeran said the events of the past week had put him at the centre of a wider debate over freedom of speech and the conflict in the Middle East.

“I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician,” Sheeran told the audience, adding that the situation had placed him in the middle of “an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet”.

Sheeran said his concerts had always been intended to be “a safe space for everyone” and explained why he chose to continue the tour after Macklemore’s departure.

“Honouring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour,” he said.

However, Sheeran went further in addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict than he had in previous public statements. He said he had generally avoided political commentary because he wanted his music to focus on bringing people together.

“But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore,” he said.

Sheeran described the October 7 attack in Israel as “horrific” and said it had compounded “centuries of Jewish pain”. He also described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable, and disproportionate”.

“Our hearts can be broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, children’s lives,” he said, while also saying that the “systemic injustice” in the West Bank could not be ignored.

The singer said he was speaking to people with differing views and trying to find ways to help those affected by the conflict.

“I am already speaking to people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times, and listening and learning because I do not know enough,” he said.

Why Macklemore was removed

The controversy began after Macklemore performed at Sheeran’s shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 4 and 5. During his set, the rapper spoke about Gaza and the West Bank, said “Free Palestine” and performed his 2024 protest song “Hind’s Hall”.

The performances drew criticism from Jewish and pro-Israel organisations, including the Israeli-American Council, which called for Macklemore to be removed from the tour. The tour promoter, Messina Touring Group, later announced that he would no longer perform at the remaining US shows.

According to the promoter, venues had indicated that they would not allow shows featuring Macklemore to go ahead, raising the possibility of cancellations affecting large numbers of ticket holders.

Sheeran had said earlier that the decision was made by the promoter and venues rather than by him. He also expressed concern about performers having their material effectively vetted by venues.

“I’m deeply worried about the idea that venues pre-approve content for performance,” he said in his earlier statement. “This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world.”

Macklemore subsequently said he and Sheeran had held “difficult conversations” over the issue. While saying he respected Sheeran personally, he defended his decision to speak about Palestine from the stage and said he did not regret doing so. He has also pledged $1 million from his tour earnings to Palestinian relief organisations.

The dispute has also led to the withdrawal of other artists from Sheeran’s tour. Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish group Beoga all pulled out of scheduled dates, citing Macklemore’s removal.

Sheeran’s Philadelphia show went ahead on Saturday without the previously announced supporting acts. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also gathered outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the concert.