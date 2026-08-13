'I can't jump': Jungkook reveals shin injury as BTS's V opens up about hearing loss

BTS members V and Jungkook have spoken about health issues affecting them as they continue the group's ongoing Arirang World Tour.

During a Weverse livestream on August 12, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, revealed that he has been dealing with progressive hearing loss for around two and a half years.

V said the condition has gradually worsened and that his right ear is currently functioning at about 30 per cent of the capacity of his left ear. He said the problem became more noticeable during his mandatory military service in South Korea.

The singer said he initially did not take the condition seriously, attributing his struggle to mental strength while serving in the military. He is now undergoing treatment, including regular hospital visits and medication.

Jungkook, meanwhile, revealed that he is performing despite a serious shin injury. He said he is close to developing a stress fracture and is also dealing with severe inflammation and possible micro-damage to the bone.

The injury has affected how much he can move during performances, particularly limiting his ability to jump on stage. Jungkook said he plans to reduce his physical activity during breaks and run only when necessary as he attempts to complete the tour without worsening the injury.

The revelations came after BTS performed back-to-back concerts in Baltimore, Maryland. Despite the health concerns, the group is continuing with its scheduled tour dates.

BTS are next set to perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before heading to Canada for shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto.