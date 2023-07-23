In a recent interview with Kunal Vijaykar, Sudha Murty, a teacher, and philanthropist, discussed her love for films and how she likes watching movies and then discussing them in-depth with her family and friends. She said that she would have been a film critic if she had not chosen to become an engineer. The Infosys Foundation Chair also talked about how much she adores Alia Bhatt as a performer and even cried while watching her movie Raazi.

She also revealed that her favorites have changed over the years. Starting from Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, and Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, she enjoyed their films in different phases. “I also like Ayushmann Khuranna,” she shared.

In reference to female actresses, Sudha Murty stated that Vyjanthimala has been a favorite of hers ever since she saw her first movie in 1958. She continued by saying that she also likes Nargis and that Alia Bhatt has become a fantastic performer recently. “I normally don’t cry in theatre but I cried watching her in Raazi. She is a really good actor".

Sudha Murty stated that she takes films extremely seriously and frequently discusses the soundtrack, editing, and other elements. She chuckled as she recalled her many joking with film critic Anupama Chopra about how she may have made a good film journalist. She would have defeated her on the pitch if that had occurred.

She added, “When I saw Veera-Zara, I told my daughter that if Dilip Kumar was young, then he would have done Veer-Zaara and now Shah Rukh Khan is taking his place. Only he can do it”.