After the highly anticipated Assamese movie 'Raghav' landed into 'waistline' and 'Puneri Dhol' controversies, actor-cum director Jatin Bora cleared all speculations and revealed how this movie is fuelled by his year-long savings without a producer.

Even before its release, the upcoming Assamese movie, 'Raghav' has landed in a controversy when Assamese singer and composer Nilotpal Bora took to Facebook and criticized the makers of 'Raghav' for showing one Maharashtrian instrument as a part of Assamese culture. "Watched the teaser of Jatin Bora's new movie "Raghav" two days ago. Over the last two days, I have seen many people praising and criticizing. I want to throw light on a different side. The name of this dhol seen in the teaser is "Puneri Dhol", folk instrument of Maharashtra. In festivals like Dahi Handi,Ganesh Chaturthi, hundreds of drums celebrate by dancing together like this is their culture", wrote popular Assamese singer Nilotpal Bora in a Facebook post on August 3.

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Speaking on that, Jatin Bora cleared the air and said, "I don't know why he has said that. Because in that environment, that dhol was much needed. I think Zubeen Garg will be the right person to answer this as he is the music composer. People should watch the full song and then pass comments".

Speaking on the 'waistline' controversy raised by netizens, Jatin Bora said, "I am playing a character of an Auto Rickshaw driver in this movie. I am fitting into it and I am justifying my character. The body fitness people are talking about, I don't think it is relevant to this movie and it won't hamper this movie. The body is suiting the character".

"I am an actor and I will continue to do cinema, web series, serials, drama, theatre and many more till the day I will be able to. Raghav movie is an outcome of my year-long savings because I don't have any producer. This is not a movie of Jatin Bora but it is a the hardwork of team Raghav. I urge everyone to come and watch the movie. I love to eat and that's why sometime I put some weight and I got scolded for that many times. But I have changed myself for 'Raghav' movie. I love traditional Assamese cuisines and recently I have tried many traditional northeastern dishes. I actually love fish dishes. When I do theatres, food habits actually go wrong sometimes but I'm not foody at all", he further added.

"I don't have any diet plans but I do eat healthy and I am maintaining my food habits nowadays. And trying to follow the tips of dieticians as the age demands. I think we have to healthy to work better", he further added.

Talking about the steady growth of Assamese cinema, the Hiya Diya Niya actor said, "Assamese movie is our pride. We will take Assamese cinema to another level where people will crave for our stories and the world will get a taste of Assamese cinema. We should always encourage our young talents".