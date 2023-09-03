The "Jawan" trailer from Shah Rukh Khan is out, fulfilling our expectations. Additionally, SRK's speech, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar," generated a lot of talk. People are speculating and comparing SRK's role and the case of Aryan Khan.

Fans speculated that the conversation was meant at the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal head Sameer Wankhede shortly after it became popular on social media.

The ex-NCB officer has since posted a Nicole Lyons cryptic quote to his official social media account. “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you," read the quote shared by Sameer Wankhede.

For the uninitiated, Sameer Wankhede, the former head of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is being looked into in connection with an alleged Rs 25 crore bribery case concerning the drug-on-cruise case involving SRK's son Aryan Khan. The NCB last year gave Aryan a clean bill of health.

On the other hand, Jawan premiers in theatres throughout the world on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani are also featured.