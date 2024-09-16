Former President Donald Trump took to social media to express his disdain for Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Trump declared on Truth Social, his preferred platform for public statements. The outburst came days after Swift publicly threw her support behind Harris, who is now the Democratic nominee for president.

Swift, known for her political activism, shared a lengthy Instagram post explaining her decision to back Harris. "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," the pop icon wrote. She praised Harris as a "steady-handed, gifted leader" and emphasised the importance of "calm" leadership over "chaos" - a thinly veiled jab at Trump's controversial tenure.

The singer's endorsement follows a significant shake-up in the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden bowed out of the race amid concerns about his age, particularly after a lacklustre debate performance against Trump in June. Harris, already a trailblazer as the first female, Black, and Asian American vice president, now stands poised to potentially make history again as the first woman to occupy the Oval Office.

Swift didn't pull any punches in her endorsement, calling herself a "childless cat lady" - a cheeky reference to comments made by Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, criticising Democrats.