Assam’s celebrated singer Zubeen Garg has made a strong plea for environmental conservation, advocating for trees over the traditional Gamosa, despite its deep cultural significance. During a recent function organized by the United Club in Kenduguri, Pathsala, committee members honored Garg with Gamosas and Japis, in line with Assamese tradition.

However, when a child presented him with a tree, Garg seized the moment to address the audience on pressing environmental issues.

“I like trees more than Gamosas,” he stated, highlighting the practical benefits of planting trees over receiving Gamosas. “There is no use of Gamosa. Please give me more trees instead of Gamosas; trees will grow up.”

Garg's remarks come at a crucial time when global warming poses a significant threat to the environment, drawing attention to the necessity of sustainable practices. His comments underscore the importance of taking concrete actions, such as planting trees, to combat environmental degradation.

The Gamosa, a symbol of Assam’s culture and identity, was awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the central government in 2022.

This white rectangular cloth with embroidered red borders is traditionally presented to guests, elders, family, or friends on special occasions as a sign of respect.

Despite the Gamosa's revered status in Assamese culture, Garg's preference for trees reflects a broader awareness and urgency to address global environmental challenges.

His advocacy for tree planting over traditional gifts signifies a call to action for sustainable living and environmental stewardship in the face of climate change.