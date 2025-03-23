Veteran music composer Daboo Malik has addressed the controversy surrounding his son, singer-songwriter Amaal Mallik, who recently opened up about his struggles with depression and strained family ties.

Amaal had posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, which he later deleted, revealing that he felt unappreciated despite his years of hard work. He also alleged that his parents made him feel belittled and hinted at a growing distance between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik.

In response, Daboo Malik shared a picture on Instagram featuring Amaal affectionately kissing his cheek. Instead of a lengthy statement, he simply wrote three words: "I Love You."

Amaal’s post had expressed deep frustration over his personal and professional struggles. “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I have been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights working to build a stable life for people. I sacrificed my dreams, only to be spoken down to and questioned about what I have achieved. I have poured my blood, sweat, and tears into the 126 melodies I’ve composed over the last decade,” he wrote.

The singer-songwriter, who debuted as a composer in 2014 with the Salman Khan-starrer 'Jai Ho,' also accused his parents of contributing to the rift between him and Armaan. The post ignited discussions among fans and industry insiders, with many expressing support for Amaal.

Daboo Malik’s brief yet poignant response has now drawn attention, leaving many wondering whether the family will publicly address the matter further.