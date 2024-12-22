Diljit Dosanjh has denied blocking fellow artiste AP Dhillon on Instagram, responding to Dhillon's request during a concert in Chandigarh. The singer-rapper had asked Diljit to unblock him, sparking a public exchange between the two artistes.

Onstage in Chandigarh, AP Dhillon addressed the crowd in Punjabi, saying, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

In response, Diljit shared a screenshot of Dhillon's profile on his Instagram story, writing, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government...not with the artists)."

The exchange comes after Diljit extended best wishes to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during his Indore concert, calling them his "brothers." At the concert, Diljit said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai, Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them too)." He also highlighted the rising influence of independent music, stating, "Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kaam karte jayenge (The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."

Diljit is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which began in New Delhi on October 26 and will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon recently finished his The Brownprint Tour, concluding his performances in Chandigarh on December 21 after stops in New Delhi and Mumbai. This was his second tour in India, following his 2021 debut.