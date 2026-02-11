‘I really had to earn the role’: Jaafar Jackson on playing Michael Jackson in Michael

A first look at Michael, the forthcoming biopic on pop legend Michael Jackson, was released on February 10, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson speaking about the responsibility of portraying the late star on screen.

Jaafar, 29, said he never set out to become an actor but felt compelled to take on the role. “I never dreamed to be an actor or even thought of playing him. But I knew it was a calling,” he said in a behind-the-scenes video shared with the media.

He added that securing the part required effort and commitment. “Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael. Essentially, it was starting at the roots and finding the authenticity,” he said.

Jaafar is one of seven children of Jermaine Jackson, the elder brother of Michael Jackson. He described the filming process as emotional, saying the cast and crew were united by admiration for the late performer. “I felt that love for Michael every day on set from the crew and the cast. Everybody had that love and wanted to put their heart and soul into it,” he said.

Producer Graham King acknowledged the difficulty of casting such a globally recognised figure. “Going through this process of who can play Michael, how do you even start with that? And then, of course, I meet Jaafar Jackson,” he said.

Director Antoine Fuqua admitted he initially had reservations. “Day one, all I could think of was, ‘Can Jaafar really pull this off?’ Man, when the music started and he hit those first few moves, I mean, this guy killed it,” he said, adding that Jaafar “has the desire — like Michael — to be the best”.

Lionsgate described Michael as a “cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known”. The film follows Jackson’s rise from his early days as lead singer of The Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global superstar.

The cast includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Miles Teller as John Branca, and Juliano Valdi as the young Michael.

Among the producers are John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, aged 50. He is survived by his three children, Prince, Paris and Bigi.

Michael is scheduled for release in cinemas on April 24.