'I regret going to that show': Himanshu Jangra says viral stand-up story was partly improvised

Audience member Himanshu Jangra, who is facing an FIR over remarks made during a viral crowd-work segment at comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, has claimed that parts of the dating story he narrated on stage were improvised for entertainment and said he regrets attending the event.

Jangra made the remarks in a joint video posted on Instagram by him and his former employer, where he addressed the controversy that has sparked widespread criticism online and cost him his job.

According to Jangra, while he had dated the woman he referred to during the interaction, the version of events presented on stage was not entirely accurate. He said portions of the story were exaggerated as part of the show's entertainment format.

Jangra said he attended the performance after watching similar crowd-work clips online, where audience members often shared personal anecdotes laced with dark humour. Acknowledging that some of the language he used was inappropriate, he apologised and said he had no intention of offending anyone.

The controversy, which gained traction on social media over the past two weeks, has had a significant impact on his personal life, Jangra said. He revealed that the backlash eventually reached his hometown, prompting questions from relatives, neighbours and family members.

He said his parents later called him home to discuss the matter and became deeply concerned after learning that he had lost his job following the incident. Reflecting on the fallout, Jangra said he now regrets participating in the show.

The former employee maintained that his public statement was not an attempt to seek sympathy but an effort to take responsibility for his actions and learn from the episode.

In the caption accompanying the video, the company said it had invited Jangra to share his perspective in response to public interest surrounding the controversy. It clarified that providing a platform for his comments did not amount to endorsing any statement or viewpoint, and urged viewers to remain respectful and avoid harassment.

The controversy has also drawn an apology from comedian Pranit More, who admitted that he should have intervened during the crowd-work interaction. In a video posted on June 13, More said he had become carried away by the audience's reaction and failed to challenge several derogatory remarks made during the exchange.

Describing the incident as a "lapse in judgement", More acknowledged that he had inadvertently amplified the comments by allowing them to continue and apologised to those who were hurt.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against More, Jangra, MBBS student Sejal Pawar and others over the alleged publication and circulation of obscene and objectionable content linked to the comedy show. The case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In a related development, Mumbai's KEM Hospital and Medical College placed Pawar on 15 days of forced leave following a preliminary inquiry into another viral clip from the same event. The institution has also recommended the formation of a five-member committee to conduct a detailed investigation.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis said freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and should not come at the cost of another person's dignity.