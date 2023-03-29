Priyanka Chopra recently in an interview revealed why she moved to the United States and started working there. Kangana Ranaut on March 28 tweeted in her support and said Priyanka Chopra was harassed by film mania.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. So, when this music thing came, I was like ‘f*** it, I am going to America’”, Priyanka Chopra said while speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert.

Soon after the buzz created on social media, Kangana Ranaut tweeted in Priyanka's support and said, "Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed".

Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed1/2 https://t.co/XAZ8aHk3QQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

"To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation ( jealousy)They “ GANG UP” bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted, Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film", Kangana further wrote.

To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation ( jealousy)They “ GANG UP” bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted, Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

According to the reports, AR Rahman was asked why he was doing more Tamil films and not many Hindi films, the Oscar-winning composer in July 20202 replied, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a whole gang (in Bollywood) working against me and spreading some false rumours (about me). People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God", a paparazzi wrote in Twitter.