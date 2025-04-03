Comedian and actor Vir Das is stepping into the literary world with his first memoir, The Outsider, set to be published by Simon & Schuster.

The International Emmy-winning comedian took to Instagram to share the news, posting a video that offered glimpses into his life, career, and identity.

"I WROTE A BOOK!!!!! For ALL 'The Outsiders'... For some reason, I have seen more of the world, and been let into more worlds, than anyone I know," Das wrote in his announcement.

The memoir promises an intimate look at the comedian’s life, covering moments of self-discovery, heartbreak, failures, and triumphs. One of the book’s standout stories recounts how Das was stranded on a pier in Cozumel, Mexico, after his cruise ship left without him due to visa issues.

The memoir will be published by HarperCollins India in November 2025.

Born in India and raised between India and Lagos, Nigeria, Das has often spoken about feeling like an outsider. His journey has taken him from boarding schools to international comedy stages, shaping his perspective along the way.

“I don’t know how one ends up being the Indian kid in Nigeria, the African kid in boarding school, the boarding school kid in Delhi Public School, the Delhi kid in Galesburg, Illinois, the Chicago guy in Alabama, the America-return in Mumbai, the Bollywood guy in comedy, the stand-up comedy guy in Bollywood, the Bollywood guy in Indie Music, and the Indian in American comedy," he shared.

"All I know is, when you are blessed enough to step into all those worlds, you write a book about it.”

Das has built a global career with six stand-up specials, including Abroad Understanding, Losing It, and Vir Das: Landing, which won an International Emmy for Best Comedy. He has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone and international series like Whiskey Cavalier and Fresh Off the Boat.

Currently on his Mind Fool world tour, Das is taking his comedy to 33 countries. The Outsider is set to hit shelves soon, with pre-orders now available.