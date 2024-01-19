A new bhajan titled 'Avadh Mein Laute Hai Shri Ram' was released on January 16 by Assam bureaucrat Ashutosh Agnihotri, which has garnered positive responses from the audience.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik, the song has been written by the IAS officer. As soon as the song was made available on Tseries's YouTube channel, they showered the comment section with their enthusiasm for both the song and the first day.

Ashutosh Agnihotri, the lyricist of the song, in a conversation with IndiaTodayNE, revealed that the poem was initially written for Diwali and was later converted into a song. "On festivals and occasions, I send self-composed poems as wishes to friends, relatives, and well-wishers. I had written this poem on this Diwali. I have added one more stanza to that poem, which has now been converted into a song. The conquest of goodness shall always be celebrated as we believe in the power of truth, courage, and piety. The country is celebrating it together", said “Kuch Adhure Shabd” writer Ashutosh Agnihotri.

He also expressed his gratitude for working with Sonu Nigam, praising his talent. "Knowing Sonu ji through a common friend has been a privilege. The poem got shared with him and he also thought that it could be converted into a song. He is a very accomplished artist and has raised the song to a very high level. We are happy and satisfied", Agnihotri shared.

Agnihotri, an IAS officer from the 1999 batch, was born in Kanpur in 1974. He is a voracious reader and writer. His passion for reading and writing has inspired him to create a number of books in Hindi and English, such as "Spandan," "Os Ki Thapki," "Colours of My Wall: Not with the Same Brush," "Love, Life and Longing," and "Peace of Mind: A Compilation of Random Thoughts."

Sharing his connection with literature he further added, "⁠Literature helps us in refining and deepening our sensibilities. I have been in love with literature since my childhood. My father introduced me to the best of literature, both in Hindi and English and also in other languages through translation. Since then the love for literature has only grown stronger. I started writing in my teens. I am still hesitant to call myself a writer. But I am in love with words, imagery, and imagination. They help me stay human".