Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was seen partying with Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, on New Year's Eve.

They were captured leaving a venue together. Ibrahim shielded his face from the paparazzi, while Palak seemed uncomfortable with the attention. Palak was dressed in a black outfit and Ibrahim in a brown jacket. Another person was also spotted in the car with them.

Following the incident, social media users began speculating about their relationship status. Some commented positively about the pair, while others criticised their behaviour. Rumours about Ibrahim and Palak dating started circulating in December 2022 after they were seen together in Mumbai.

Recently, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that they are indeed in a relationship, but prefer to keep their personal lives private.