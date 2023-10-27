Bollywood actresses, just like many women, sometimes find themselves facing the age-old dilemma of having "nothing to wear." It's a relatable struggle, even for these glamorous divas. Despiteowning extravagant wardrobes with high-end fashion, there are a few pragmatic Bollywood celebrities who don't hesitate to revisit and flaunt outfits they've worn before. Let's take a closer look at some instances when these stars repeated their clothing choices, proving that they can effortlessly slay a look, no matter how many times they've worn it.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, the cutest diva, has a knack for recycling her outfits with style. She effortlessly paired a French connection muscle tee with a leather skater skirt and ankle-length boots for a movie promotion, and later, with high-top sneakers and shorts. Her commitment to sustainability shines through her fashion choices.

One notable instance was when she rocked a quirky printed dress by Mira Mikati, featuring stripes and pop art prints. She first wore it in 2018 for a dubbing session of "Gully Boy" and then again in mid-2020 for a visit to Dharma Productions' office. Alia's ability to reinvent her looks is truly millennial.For Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th birthday bash in 2020, Alia sported a floral Zimmermann summer dress with bell sleeves, a v-neckline, and a mesh bodice, previously seen in 2018. She effortlessly accessorized it differently for the birthday celebration and repeated the dress in 2021 for a Sunday get-together with the Kapoors.

In a heartwarming gesture, Alia recently wore her wedding saree to the 69th National Film Awards, showcasing her love for tradition and sentimental value. Alia Bhatt's fashion choices continue to inspire and impress.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood icon, has gracefully demonstrated her fashion sustainability by repeating some of her exquisite outfits on multiple occasions. Notably, she showcased her penchant for a classic off-shoulder white lace dress, which made appearances both at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in 2017 and the International Indian Film Academy Awards in the same year.

Similarly, Deepika chose to revisit a timeless white Anarkali by Anamika Khanna, wearing it first at the trailer launch of her 2013 film, Chennai Express, and later at the premiere of her 2018 blockbuster, Padmaavat. Her fashion versatility is also evident as she creatively styled a loose-fitted white shirt with various ensembles, such as bike shorts and a waist bag, a black corset overlay, and a turtleneck paired with jeans.

Furthermore, even her private wedding with Ranveer Singh couldn't escape the fashion spotlight, as her maroon A-line kurta with dhoti pants, embellished in Zari, caught everyone's attention during the chooda ceremony.

Impressively, she recycled this elegant ensemble on her first wedding anniversary, when she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, accentuating it with a matching dupatta, a choker, and a stack of kadas designed by Sabyasachi. Deepika's ability to revisit and reimagine her wardrobe reflects her timeless style and commitment to sustainability in the world of glamour.

Genelia Deshmukh

Before the trend of reusing heavy bridal lehengas became popular, the talented actress and wife of Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, set a beautiful example of sustainable fashion by choosing to reutilize a cherished outfit on not just one but two special family occasions. This particular outfit held a special place in her heart, and Genelia made the remarkable choice of wearing it to celebrate the weddings of both her brother and her brother-in-law.

A few days following Genelia and Riteish's own wedding in 2012, Riteish's brother, Dheeraj Deshmukh, tied the knot. Genelia, the newlywed Deshmukh bahu, stole the spotlight with her sartorial selection for this joyous occasion. Her choice to wear the same outfit, three years later in 2015, at her brother Nigel D'Souza's wedding, was a testament to her commitment to eco-friendly fashion.

Genelia's heavily embellished outfit, designed by the renowned Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featured a striking red lehenga paired with a contrasting green blouse and an intricately adorned dupatta. Her choice not only showcased her impeccable style but also demonstrated the elegance and timelessness of her ensemble. Genelia's decision to recycle her attire for these family weddings was not only a heartwarming gesture but also a nod to the beauty of sustainable fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

During the lockdown period, we had the opportunity to witness a different side of Bollywood's beloved star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She gracefully embraced a more laid-back style with simple outfits like kaftans and a natural, makeup-free look. Kareena, who is typically known for her glamorous appearances on the red carpet, showed us how perfectly she can carry off the combination of comfort and style with kaftans, even on special occasions.

To mark her 40th birthday celebrations, Kareena chose a wonderfully comfortable minty green kaftan designed by Anita Dongre. She later rekindled the magic of this kaftan in November 2021 when she joined a family gathering ahead of Diwali. Before she moved into her new home in January 2021, Kareena cherished her last night at her former residence, Fortune Heights, with her closest friends. On this occasion, she elegantly repeated her vibrant abstract block-printed yellow kaftan adorned with neon pink tassels, which she had previously sported during the lockdown.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, the talented actress, is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her relatable and down-to-earth fashion choices. Her choice to repeat outfits on various occasions is a testament to her practicality and authenticity. Take, for instance, the top she donned for a public appearance, which made a stylish reappearance in the announcement video of "Meri Pyari Bindu." This not only reflects her frugality but also her ability to bring a sense of familiarity and comfort to her fans.

Moreover, her choice to wear the same dress at both Priyanka and Nick's engagement party and during a vacation in Dubai showcases her commitment to simplicity and her own personal style. Parineeti consistently manages to impress her admirers and critics with her fashion sense, as seen when she recycled a net black dress by designer Hemant Nandita. She first wore it at her cousin Priyanka Chopra's Roka party with Nick Jonas and later during her busy shooting schedule in Dubai. Her casual yet chic appearance exudes confidence and a sense of ease, resonating with those who appreciate her unpretentious approach to fashion.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's choice to repeat outfits holds a unique charm. She gracefully donned an exquisite Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla neon green Anarkali, which she originally wore in 2012 at her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding reception. In 2017, she revisited this outfit, wearing it to a Diwali party, and astonishingly, she looked just as stunning as the first time.What adds a touch of significance to this sartorial choice are the events to which she flaunted this attire. It's a delightful testament to her ability to effortlessly blend timeless fashion with her own distinctive style, proving that true elegance transcends trends and transcends time.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, the renowned Bollywood actress, is known for her penchant for fuss-free clothing that reflects her easygoing and down-to-earth nature. She has openly expressed her disinterest in the extravagant world of shopping, preferring to keep her fashion choices simple, casual, and comfortable, especially during her downtime when she's not gracing events or engaged in promotional activities. Anushka's commitment to a laid-back yet stylish wardrobe is exemplified by her choice of attire during two separate airport appearances, both times in the company of her husband, Virat Kohli.

On these occasions, Anushka's fashion sense shone through in her selection of grey checkered trousers paired with a pristine white Cami and a classic denim jacket. This combination radiated an effortlessly chic aura that not only underlined her commitment to comfort but also showcased her impeccable style. With her signature understated charm and Virat Kohli by her side, Anushka effortlessly demonstrated that elegance and simplicity can coexist, making her a role model for those who value comfort and style in their fashion choices.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, a prominent figure in the Indian Film Industry, is renowned for not only following but also setting fashion trends. She frequently uses her Instagram platform to promote and endorse various fashion brands. It's no secret that she holds Anamika Khanna in high regard as one of her favorite designers. Therefore, it's hardly surprising that she looked stunning in an Anamika Khanna jacket paired with a black sharara at an awards ceremony in 2014. What's even more impressive is that she confidently chose to wear the same outfit to another awards event in the same year, proving her mastery of the red carpet-fashion game without any hesitation or remorse.

Janvi Kapoor

Janvi Kapoor, a young and successful star kid in the entertainment industry, has garnered a significant following among millennials who look to her for fashion inspiration. What's truly admirable is her embrace of sustainable fashion practices, as she has been part of the trend of reusing outfits, setting an eco-friendly example for her fans. One of her most iconic and stylish ensembles featured an off-shoulder Caroline Constas top adorned with vibrant, multi-colored stripes, which she paired with a pair of distressed denim jeans. This eye-catching outfit made its debut in 2016 during one of her trips to the United States. The noteworthy aspect is that she didn't hesitate to re-wear the same outfit the following year, in 2017, when she attended the Ed Sheeran concert in India. Janvi Kapoor's fashion choices not only reflect her unique style but also promote the idea of sustainability and making the most of your wardrobe.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the iconic actress known for her role in the Dhoom series, made a striking fashion statement back in 2008 during a magazine photoshoot. She donned a stunning black dress adorned with intricate embroidery around the bust, creating a mesmerizing and unforgettable look. What's fascinating is that she later decided to reprise this same attire at Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party, showcasing her timeless sense of style and the lasting impact of her fashion choices. This not only speaks to her elegance but also highlights her ability to carry a look with grace and sophistication, making her a trendsetter in the world of fashion and a source of inspiration for many.

Malaika Arora

Malaika, as the saying goes, has certainly demonstrated that age is but a number. With each passing year, she appears to be growing even more glamorous, showcasing an enduring sense of style and elegance. In 2017, during her vacation in the United States, she caught everyone's attention with her super chic attire. She sported a stunning blue checkered crop top, flawlessly complemented by a pair of stylish blue denim jeans and classic white sneakers. Fast forward to the same year, and she was spotted once again in the same checkered crop top, this time paired with a flowy, white ruffled skirt. Her choice of outfit exuded a certain sophistication as she headed out for brunch, proving that her fashion sense is timeless and ever-evolving. Malaika's ability to effortlessly adapt her style, combining classic pieces with a fresh twist, is indeed a testament to the adage that age is just a number.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has undoubtedly showcased her unique approach to fashion, setting trends in her own distinct style. One particular ensemble that garnered attention featured a checkered front thigh-slit skirt paired with a matching bralette. What makes this stand out is the fact that she donned this outfit not once but twice for two different film promotions. Remarkably, on both occasions, she effortlessly exuded charm and confidence, making the ensemble look absolutely flattering on her. What's striking is her nonchalant attitude towards this repetition, as she didn't make a fuss about it. Kangana managed to appear every bit chic and sophisticated while going about her busy schedule during these promotions, proving that true style is not just about what you wear, but how you wear it.

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fashion trends constantly evolve, these stars have shown that true style knows no expiration date. From Alia Bhatt's commitment to sustainability to Kangana Ranaut's effortless charm in repeating outfits, these leading ladies have redefined the narrative of glamorous wardrobes. Their ability to revisit and reinvent their fashion choices not only inspires but also reinforces the timeless allure of sustainable and practical fashion. In a world where the mantra is often "new is better," these Bollywood divas have proven that sometimes, the best fashion is what you already own.