A decade-old tweet by Liam Payne has become a viral sensation of grief, eerily foreshadowing his tragic death and capturing the hearts of millions worldwide.

Payne's 2010 social media post, which read "If I died would you come to ma funeral...?", transformed from a casual teenage musing to a heartbreaking premonition after his sudden death on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Fans flooded the resurfaced tweet with emotional responses, creating a digital memorial that transcended time. "Yes we would," wrote one fan, while another poignantly commented, "You also watched each process... Wish we could bring you back."

The tweet's haunting relevance coincided with Payne's funeral on November 20, where his One Direction bandmates—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik—gathered to bid farewell to their "brother."

Music industry figures like Simon Cowell and James Corden joined the private service near London, marking a sombre reunion for the globally renowned pop group.

Argentine authorities continue investigating the circumstances of Payne's fatal fall, with reports suggesting involvement of narcotics. A hotel staff member and an alleged drug dealer have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Payne's unexpected death at 31 sent shockwaves through the music community, cutting short the life of a performer who rose to global fame with One Direction and later pursued a successful solo career.

The viral tweet now stands as a chilling digital artefact, transforming from a casual social media post to a prophetic moment that captures the collective mourning of fans worldwide.