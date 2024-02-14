Despite being a "single bird," Zeenat Aman is aware of what it takes to maintain a relationship. In a post on dating advice for Valentine's Day 2024, the seasoned actor offered a little bit of her knowledge with her Instagram fans. Zeenat Aman's relationship advice is invaluable, whether she's discussing "lust" or stressing the need of comprehending why your family "dislikes your partner".

Zeenat wrote in her long Instagram post, which was a collaboration with the dating app Bumble India, “If your family opposes your relationship because of matters of caste, class, religion, gender or any other such divisive construct -- challenge them! But if they dislike your partner for deeper reasons, hear them out. I’m not saying they’re necessarily right… I’m saying that often our loved ones can grant us missing perspective. There’s certainly been an occasion or two where I wish I’d listened to my amma (mother)!”

If you have just started dating someone new, Zeenat, who was recently seen on Koffee With Karan 8, has something to say. She wrote, "Those first few heady months of a relationship will strip you of your reason. That’s usually the ploy of infatuation and lust, don’t mistake it for love.... In the long run – great sex, a stacked bank account and sweet talk are meaningless if you can’t enjoy the mundane together. Which is not to say that sex and finances are unimportant. Compatibility on those fronts are essential too!"

Zeenat, who has two sons from her marriage with the late filmmaker Mazhar Khan, also wrote, “These days I’m dating myself. I do for me all the things that a loving, long-term partner would, but without the irritation of having to deal with another human’s flatulence and snores. Which brings me to my final realisation - in love, there are no givens! And if you can’t find a person to love you as you deserve, then it should be enough to love yourself”.