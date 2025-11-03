IFFI to host India’s first AI film festival and hackathon in Goa

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is stepping into the future with the launch of the country’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon, set to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28.

Organised in collaboration with LTIMindtree and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event will explore how AI is reshaping filmmaking, storytelling, and creativity.

The AI Film Festival aims to bring together filmmakers, creators, and tech innovators to experiment with AI-driven tools and ideas. Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, who will also chair the jury, described the initiative as a space where technology meets imagination.

“Cinema has always reflected the power of human imagination. Today, AI gives us a new lens that expands our ability to dream, design, and express. The IFFI AI Film Festival will be a playground for that evolution,” Kapur said.

Sujay Sen, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Interactive Services at LTIMindtree, said the collaboration is about empowering creativity in the digital era.

“We believe the future of storytelling lies at the intersection of human creativity and AI. This partnership will help spark innovation and bring the magic of AI to India’s creative economy,” Sen noted.

The festival will feature screenings of AI-generated films spanning fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental genres. A 48-hour hackathon will challenge developers and storytellers to design new AI-based filmmaking tools.

Workshops and masterclasses will dive into the use of AI in production, its ethical dimensions, and its potential to redefine storytelling. Organisers also plan to collaborate with international AI film festivals to build global partnerships and spotlight emerging creators.