The upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to honour four legendary figures of Indian cinema as part of its centenary celebrations. The festival will pay tribute to actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema stalwart Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and the iconic singer Mohammed Rafi.

As part of IFFI's 55th edition, the festival organisers have planned an extensive tribute programme to celebrate the 100th birth anniversaries of these esteemed artistes. Restored versions of their signature films will be screened, including Raj Kapoor's "Awaara," Tapan Sinha's "Harmonium," Akkineni Nageswara Rao's "Devadasu," and "Hum Dono" featuring Mohammed Rafi's vocals.

The National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India have undertaken restoration work to bring these classics back to their original visual quality, allowing contemporary audiences to experience the timeless brilliance of these cinematic legends.

IFFI has dedicated individual celebration days for each luminary, with ANR's tribute on November 22, Kapoor's on November 24, Rafi's on November 26, and Sinha's on November 27. The festival's Entertainment Arena will host themed activities and digital displays focusing on each artist's contributions to Indian cinema, aiming to showcase the cultural significance of their legacies.

As a special tribute, a Sand Art illustration will be created in the Kala Academy in Goa by Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik, honouring the achievements of these beloved artists.

IFFI 2024 will kick-start on November 20 in Goa and will conclude on November 28, offering cinephiles a captivating celebration of India's cinematic heritage.