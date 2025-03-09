At the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 held in Jaipur, Assam's Anurag Saikia was honored with the Best Title Track award for his composition "Ishq Hai" from the web series "Mismatched" Season 3.

Born in December 1988, Saikia has carved a niche in the Indian music industry with his versatile compositions. His work in films like "Thappad" and "Article 15" showcases his ability to blend traditional Indian sounds with contemporary music.

Growing up in Assam, Saikia was deeply influenced by the state's rich musical heritage. His father introduced him to Western classical maestros like Mozart and Beethoven, while his mother immersed him in Assamese Borgeet traditions.

This unique upbringing led to his initiative, 'Project Borgeet,' aimed at promoting Assam's 500-year-old Borgeet culture.

In "Ishq Hai," Saikia masterfully combines modern melodies with traditional Assamese elements, reflecting his roots and innovative spirit. His dedication to infusing regional sounds into mainstream platforms not only enriches India's musical landscape but also brings regional art forms to a broader audience.

Saikia's achievement at the IIFA Digital Awards underscores his commitment to musical excellence and cultural preservation, inspiring both established and emerging artists.