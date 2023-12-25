On Christmas, actor Ileana D'Cruz gave insight into her celebration with her rumoured boyfriend Michael Dolan and baby boy Koa Phoenix through Instagram. The post includes videos and pictures starting with a clip of Christmas stockings hung near the fireplace.

A video shows baby Koa next to the Christmas tree, with a bauble bearing his name. A monochromatic photo with Michael Dolan was also shared. She captioned her post expressing her joy and gratitude for spending Christmas with her new family.

Ileana recently disclosed that she is not raising Koa Phoenix Dolan alone, sparking curiosity about her mystery man..

Ileana conducted an interactive session on Instagram stories for fans by answering their series of questions.

During the session, one of the fans asked "how you single handling your child? Responding to the question, Ileana shared an image of her partner and wrote, "I'm not."

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5.

In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full".

Earlier, rumours linked her with Sebastian Laurent Michel, Katrina Kaif's brother, after their vacation in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Ileana previously was in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone. She was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' alongside Abhishek Bachchan, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. Her next role will be opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'