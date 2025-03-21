The atmosphere was far from the typical concert experience, where the artiste steps on stage, performs, interacts with the audience, and then fades away into the background. Zaeden’s entrance was altogether different. As he took the stage, he carried with him a unique blend of joy and patriotism that instantly captivated the crowd. The faces of the audience lit up in excitement when they saw him donning an Indian cricket team jersey, a tribute to the team’s big Champions Trophy finale, which just so happened to coincide with the concert.

As soon as Zaeden made his grand entry, the crowd, who had been leisurely strolling around the venue and discussing how the artist had carved out his unique place in the music world, suddenly sprang to their feet. The transformation was immediate. Mesmerised by his humble and warm appeal, every person in attendance was soon caught up in the energy, moving and grooving in pure delight. His presence was magnetic, making it impossible not to be swept away in the excitement.

"I was told that Guwahati crowd is the loudest," Zaeden announced as soon as he took the mic, immediately drawing a huge chorus of agreement in response. The excitement in the air was evident as he opened with his popular romantic hit, "Socha na tha", filling the venue with a beautiful aura. Line by line, fans sang along with the pop singer, their voices blending with his in perfect harmony. The music was so powerful, it felt as if it transcended the walls of the venue, echoing into the streets beyond.

Beyond convention

Sahil Sharma, better known by his stage name Zaeden, is a name synonymous with thinking 'out of the box'. For many, his rise to fame as a DJ and music producer might seem like the natural trajectory of a young artiste’s journey. But those who have followed Zaeden from the start know that he didn’t simply ride the wave of success — he created it.

From the beginning, Zaeden's path to fame wasn't about following the conventional route. In fact, it was quite the opposite. “I’ve always wanted to do things differently,” he shares with a sense of pride in an exclusive interview with India Today NE.

“Whether it was being one of the first Indian DJs to perform at Tomorrowland or transitioning into singing in a space dominated by Bollywood playback, I’ve never followed the conventional route. Reinventing myself has been key, and I think that’s what keeps the journey exciting," he affirms. Zaeden was already well known for his unique DJ remixes and record productions when he decided to push the envelope even further, taking a risk in a space where Bollywood playback dominated.

“Transitioning into singing wasn’t a natural fit for me,” Zaeden admits. But despite the challenges, he’s remained true to his vision of reinventing himself and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in music.

Acting on the cards?

Back at the 'Yaari Jam' concert, curated by TribeVibe, the air was buzzing with excitement, much like a swarm of bees. Everyone now stood united, as conversations flowed like a current through the crowd, with many admiring his actor-like features, with some even commenting that he could easily be seen on the big screen. Zaeden's massive fanbase seemed to agree.

Zaeden's rise as a music artist has undoubtedly created waves, but there's no denying that many have questioned whether he would take the leap into acting. "I’d love to explore acting at some point," he says, his response carrying a gleam of openness and curiosity, with a hint of excitement. "I’ve been auditioning and reading scripts too. I believe storytelling extends beyond just songs. If the right opportunity comes along, something that aligns with who I am and what I stand for, I’d definitely consider it."

For now, however, Zaeden’s focus remains firmly on his music. “Until then,” he adds with commitment sticking to his passion, “I’m working on music videos that showcase more of my acting.” While acting wasn’t on his immediate horizon, Zaeden allowed fans a glimpse of what could be just the beginning.

Zaeden’s performance wasn’t just about him; he made sure to share the spotlight. As the crowd enjoyed his music, he introduced his talented drummer, giving him the recognition he deserved. “He is also from Guwahati,” Zaeden said, highlighting the local artist. What followed was a stunning display of drumming skills that had the audience on their feet, completely captivated by the energy and talent of the performer.

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International prowess

The kind of engagement that Zaeden created with the crowd was not just a performance; it was a brilliant showcase of his experiences and capabilities honed over the years. As he delivered his best originals, like "Dreams", "Kya Karoon" and "5 am," there was something strikingly personal about the way he connected with the audience. At one point, the artiste sat on the stage, facing the crowd, creating an intimate moment that spoke volumes. It was as if he was offering more than just music — he was giving them a part of himself, an assurance that he was there to engage, and to make everyone feel like they were a part of something bigger.

The spotlight, while familiar to Zaeden, has had its moments of pure brilliance, each one lifting him to new heights. One of the most unforgettable chapters in his journey, he recalls was opening for the legendary Maroon 5. "It was surreal," Zaeden recalls, memories flooding back. "I grew up listening to their music, so sharing that stage was a full-circle moment."

Clearly taking notes on the mastery of crowd engagement, evident at his Guwahati concert, Zaeden recalls being struck with the connection the American pop rock band created. "Their energy, the way they engage with the crowd, it was inspiring to witness up close," he remarks.

Zaeden’s rise to prominence was not solely based on his original work but also on his ability to remix iconic songs, which helped him build a bridge to global audiences. "When I started out, remixing songs by international artists gave me a platform to reach a wider audience," he explains. His remixes of tracks by bands like Coldplay and Maroon 5 weren’t just fan favorites—they were the stepping stones that allowed Zaeden to refine his sound and gain recognition. "Coldplay and Maroon 5’s music had a huge influence on my sound," he says, acknowledging how these musical titans shaped his own unique style.

While the frenzy surrounding global icons is truly unparalleled in the country, another defining moment in Zaeden’s career came when he shared the stage with Justin Bieber. "Performing on the same lineup as Bieber was crazy," Zaeden says, his response still filled with awe. "Just seeing the scale of his show, the production, the crowd’s energy — it was a learning experience." The milestones — performing alongside international stars and sharing the stage with global icons—provided Zaeden the visibility he needed to reach wider audiences. But, as Zaeden humbly puts it, "I knew that I had to build something of my own beyond that."

Proof of Zaeden's earlier responses was evident during the concert. He brought to life the emotions he had described, translating them into an unforgettable performance. The stage came alive as the crowd sang along with Zaeden to hits, including his remix of Justin Bieber's "Stay." As he had mentioned in his response, it was the same emotion he shared with the pop icon, a real and palpable connection. Zaeden then seamlessly blended his remix with his own hit, "Dooriyan," creating a powerful moment where his music and the audience’s energy effortlessly fused together.

Each of these experiences, from remixing tracks to performing with musical legends, has shaped Zaeden’s journey, but the story is far from over.

Future goals

Zaeden's admiration for The Weeknd runs deep, and if he had the chance, opening for the iconic artist would be a dream come true for him as well as for fans of the artistes across the globe. "His sound, his visuals, the way he’s built his artistry—it’s next level," Zaeden says with genuine respect. The influence of The Weeknd is undeniable in Zaeden’s journey, inspiring him to push the boundaries of music and performance while fueling his determination to carve his own path and reach new heights, much like the artist he deeply admires.

Love and music

With every new song that took over the stage, the crowd’s energy grew intense as Zaeden’s set unfolded. Effortlessly, he introduced his own spin to timeless tracks like “Na tum jaano na hum,” “Pehli nazar mein,” “Mere bina,” and “Rock Tha Party,” each one infused with his distinctive style. His voice conjured moments of pure enchantment and as he performed, it was clear that Zaeden wasn’t merely paying tribute to these songs; he was reshaping them with new depths of emotion and intimacy.

Zaeden’s journey, both personal and professional, is one of transformation and deep connection to music. As his voice filled the air during the concert, it was clear that his growth from DJ to singer and producer had unlocked a new era of artistry. “Yeah, it’s been a journey,” Zaeden reflects, recalling how DJing laid the foundation for his musical evolution. "DJing gave me a strong foundation in music and performance, but I always felt a pull towards singing and songwriting.” He admits that the shift wasn’t easy: “People associate you with one thing, and changing that perception takes time”. Conviction evident in his statement, he says, “I knew I had stories to tell, and I wanted my own voice to be a part of my music."

However, Zaeden's connection to music goes far beyond the stage. It's what brought him and his wife, DJ Nina Shah together. “Nina has also been such a big part of my life and career, and in a way, music is what brought us together,” he shares, with a warmth that echoes the deep bond they share.

Speaking about a potential collaboration, Zaeden hints, a playful smile clearly visible as he says, “We’ve talked about it!” He continues, “Nina and I met through music, and it’s something we both love deeply.” While they’re focused on their own paths for now, Zaeden is certain that a collaboration will come when the time is right. “A collaboration will definitely happen when the time feels right,” he adds. “I think it would be really special to create something together, especially since our sounds are so different yet complementary.”

In that moment at the concert, the crowd wasn’t just witnessing a performance — they were witnessing the beautiful intersection of Zaeden’s past, present, and future, where old melodies met new vision. The seamless blending of classic Bollywood hits with his own creations was a testament to the singer's ability to reinvent, reimagine, and breathe new life into the music he holds dear. Every note he sang, every lyric he delivered, was a reflection of his artistic journey that seems to still be unfolding with each new page. As Zaeden, standing tall in his Indian cricket team jersey, continued speaking to the crowd, his remark “Guwahati, you are magical” echoing across the city, the audience stood loyal to the singer, lost in the beauty that took over the stage.

As the final chords faded and the lights dimmed, it was clear that Sahil Sharma connects not only through his music but through the emotions and experiences he shares. His journey, from DJ remixes to live performances, from Bollywood anthems to heartfelt originals, was a legacy in the making. And as the crowd sighed towards the end of the performance, it was evident that this was just the beginning for Zaeden: he was ready to continue rewriting the script.