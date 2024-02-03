Model-actor Poonam Pandey dismissed rumours of her death from cervical cancer on February 3. Reports of her alleged demise had circulated a day prior, on February 2. Pandey, however, clarified via Instagram that she is alive and well.

She revealed that the news of her death was a deliberate attempt to raise awareness about cervical cancer, a disease that has taken numerous lives. She emphasized that she is in good health and the earlier reports were inaccurate.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Nasha' actor wrote, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer (sic)."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

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