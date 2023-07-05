Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, will be released in theatres soon. The advance booking for IMAX screens in India for the film, which was shot entirely in IMAX, started on Sunday, July 4. And the film has sold over 10,000 tickets on its first day.

That's not all, people. Nolan's latest picture has also reserved 22,500 seats for the opening week, just in IMAX and in two multiplex chains, PVR and INOX, and only 16 days before the film's debut.

According to figures revealed on Sunday by a film trade expert, public interest in seeing Oppenheimer in an IMAX screen appears to be fairly significant. The film has an A certificate in India and a running length of three hours. Despite this, people are still purchasing seats in IMAX theatres, despite the fact that the film will be released in 16 days.

Nolan has been an avid advocate of watching and making movies in IMAX. “I think IMAX is the best film format that was ever invented. It’s the gold standard and what any other technology has to match up to, but none have, in my opinion. The message I wanted to put out there was that no one is taking anyone’s digital cameras away. But if we want film to continue as an option, and someone is working on a big studio movie with the resources and the power to insist [on] film, they should say so. I felt as if I didn’t say anything, and then we started to lose that option, it would be a shame. When I look at a digitally acquired and projected image, it looks inferior against an original negative anamorphic print or an IMAX one,” Nolan told Screen Rant.