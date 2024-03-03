Benita Laishram, the first Manipuri folk singer to participate in India's biggest folk song competition, Bharat ka Amrit Kalash. Benita got selected in the city round audition held in Manipur by the DD National team in November. She considers it a privilege to showcase the rich culture and tradition of Manipur to the world.

Despite the ongoing conflict in Manipur, which has had a significant impact on artists, Benita remains focused on her goal to promote Manipuri culture. Benita shares her journey and the joy of representing her state with IndiaTodayNE in an exclusive conversation.

How did you get the opportunity to perform in one of India's biggest folk song shows?

So Bharat ka amrit kalash is India's biggest folk song competition. In November Dd national team came to Manipur for a city round audition, many contestants were participated ( more than 20) .. from every state they were select two contestants for the Mumbai audition (first round ) and one to represent their state (I got selected)

How does it feel to showcase the rich folk culture of your state to the world?

I feel so grateful and blessed to represent my beautiful state Manipur in a national-level competition. It's the best stage to showcase my tradition and culture to the entire world. As we know Manipur is known for its sports and culture. I am going to be the first Manipuri folk singer who participate in the national level competition.

Tell us about your musical journey?

I started my musical journey from 7 standard. I learned the Manipuri sankirtan song from my first guru (Senjam Shila) and after passing my 12 standards I started learning folk music. I am also a Manipuri traditional dancer. I completed my dance diploma at Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy. And pursuing a master's in dance (Manipur University).

How would you like to respond to the ongoing dispute in Manipur?

I want to bring back a colorful, peaceful Manipur. Motherland Manipur is still burning. As an artist, since May 3rd we can’t do any concerts, we face a lot of problems, even some artists started selling their instruments. It's hard to survive in this moment. So I want my peace Manipur.

Has the ongoing conflict become any kind of barrier to you?

It happened. I am here in Mumbai to showcase my manipur beauty at the same time war is still happening in Manipur. Sometimes I couldn’t focus on this competitWhat makes you believe that Manipuri culture should be the focal point?ion i had a lot of stress and anxiety and it's hard to come back to normal but still, I am trying to focus, do my best, and try to show what a unique cultural manipur has.

Why do you think Manipuri culture should take the center spot?

As we know Manipuri dance forms and Manipuri folk song is hard to catch up. It's a land of jewels having a different art form. Manipuri folk music is very near to the sounds of nature. Here in Mumbai also almost all the contestants want to learn and know more about Manipuri folk and dance forms.

How will you enlighten the World about the rich cultural history of Manipur?

Here in Bharat ka Amrit Kalash, they gave me a nickname called ‘ triple threat’ cause while I was singing I used to do dance as well as acting. Folk song is not only about song it's a story telling to the people what my ancestors were. It needs body movement, and facial expressions while singing. That’s the unique thing of me in this Bharat ka Amrit Kalash.