India has picked Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. Directed by Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, the film delves into social issues, focusing on gender equality and women's empowerment in rural India.

Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two brides who accidentally switch places during a train journey in 2001. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel, with Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam adding to the diverse cast.

Recently showcased at a special Supreme Court event, the film has drawn attention for its powerful message. The Oscar shortlist will be announced on December 17, and nominations on January 17, 2025, with the ceremony slated for March 2, 2025.