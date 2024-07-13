India is set to host the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in November, in conjunction with the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. This event marks a significant step towards fortifying the nation's position in the global media and entertainment industry.

The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a curtain-raiser event. The summit will take place from November 20-24 and is hailed as a visionary initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It underscores India's ambition to make a substantial impact in the media and entertainment sector.

"IP rights hold huge value in the media and entertainment sector. We will be strengthening the ecosystem for protecting IP rights," Vaishnaw stated, emphasizing the government's commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights within the industry.

The WAVES summit aims to bring together global leaders, creators, and innovators from the audio-visual and entertainment fields to discuss and explore advancements, challenges, and opportunities. The focus will be on fostering collaboration, promoting innovation, and ensuring robust intellectual property rights protection.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the summit in Goa, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and its burgeoning role as a hub for film and entertainment. "Hosting WAVES alongside IFFI will provide a unique platform for dialogue and exchange, enhancing Goa's reputation as a key destination for international media and entertainment events," Sawant said.

The summit is expected to attract a diverse array of participants, including filmmakers, producers, distributors, and technology experts, who will engage in discussions, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at shaping the future of the global media landscape.



Inputs from PTI.